ERATH – Private graveside services were held Tuesday March 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery for Nelda H. LeBlanc, 94, who passed away Sunday March 22, 2020 at her residence in Erath. Father Andre Metrejean Pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church will officiate.

A native and lifelong resident of Erath, Nelda will fondly be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and sister and friend to all, she loved playing card and taking care of her yard. Her greatest joy was praying to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her daughter Nilda L. “Dolly” Gauthier and her husband Carol; her granddaughter Stephannie G. Ruiz and her husband Nicholas; three sisters Jackie Broussard and her husband Ed, Gloriadean (Tin) Langlanais, and Joyce Carlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Nelda was preceded in death by her husband Melvin LeBlanc; her parents Sidney and Enite Vincent Hebert; and two sisters Hilda Broussard, and Velma Duhon.

The LeBlanc family wishes to thank Home Health Care nurses, Hospice of Acadiana, and her loving and caring nurses, and her sitters from whom she received such loving care.

Condolences may be sent to the LeBlanc family at www.davidfuneralhome .org

David Funeral Home 209 E. Putnam St,. Erath LA was in charge of arrangements.