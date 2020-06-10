August 4, 1958 ~ June 7, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Norma Roberta Meaux, 61, who died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence. Pastor Kerry Doucet will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest at Centuries Memorial Park in Shreveport, LA, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

Norma lived a fulfilling life as a loving mother, grandmother and caring sister.

She is survived by her son, Jeremy LeBlanc and his wife, Heather; nine grandchildren, Tre Landry, Trent Landry, Landen LeBlanc, Lauren LeBlanc, Layton LeBlanc, Lawson LeBlanc, Linleigh-Grace LeBlanc, Hayden LeBlanc and Bryce LeBlanc; one great grandson, Carson Landry; brother, Eugene LeBlanc; and sisters, Brenda Taylor, Cheryl Bebee, Cindy Meyers, Pamela Legendre, Anna LeBlanc and Lisa Hebert; and daughter-in-law, Christina LeBlanc.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Annie Mae Meaux; father, Gary Contose; sister, Lana Drounett; daughter, Patrina Renee Landry; and son, Ronnie Allen LeBlanc, Jr.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM; Thursday, June 12, 2020 from 8:00 AM until time of service. Burial will take the following day in Shreveport.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.