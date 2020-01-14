February 19, 1918 ~ January 11, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Ozite Perry Miller, 101, who died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at Hebert Cemetery with Father Don Bernard officiating the services.

Ozite is survived by her two daughters, Glenda Devillier and her husband William, and Mary Ellen Gaspard; four grandchildren, Tara Elizabeth Harrington, Paul Donald Miller, Allison Renee Miller Primeaux and her husband Toby, and Tonya Lynn Gaspard Anderson and her husband, Jeremy; and great grandchildren, Mya W. Pesson, Sarah A. Genest Bonin, Emily E. Genest, Grace M. Primeaux, Bayne J. Primeaux, Gabrielle J. Anderson, Noah J. Anderson and Karsin D. Boudreaux.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Erastus Perry and the former Henrietta LeMaire; son. Donald J. Miller; two granddaughters, Tia M. Harrington and Katie A. Gaspard; great grandson, Hunter B. Primeaux; great granddaughter, Olivia A. Boudreaux; two brothers, Charles Perry and Rene Perry; and six sisters, Ella Rogers, Alice Faulk, Aline Baudoin, Enite LeBlanc, Effie Perry and Edith Perry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

