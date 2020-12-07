July 15, 1953 ~ December 4, 2020

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Patrick Glenn Lange, 67, who died Friday, December 4, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating and Pastor Farley Painter concelebrating the services.

He is survived by his three daughters, Terry Primeaux and her husband, John of Texas, Sarah Long and her husband, Vince of Tennessee, and Rosalyn Mouton and her husband, Brandt of Kaplan; his three sisters, Ruby Buchanan of Crowley, Linda Thibodeaux of Breaux Bridge, and Sally Cormier of Carencro; his brother, Smokey "Joe" Lange of Erath; his 19 grandchildren; and his two great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean Vernice Lange and the former Helga Bourque; his two brothers, Francis Lange and James Raywood Lange, Sr.; and his two sisters, Shirley Hebert and Jerrie Lange.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, December 7, 2020 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 2:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.