February 22, 1945 ~ May 8, 2020

KAPLAN — Graveside services were held honoring the life of Patsy LeMaire, 75, who died Friday, May 8, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at LeMaire Cemetery with Reverend Greg Willis officiating the services.

She is survived by her four sons, Scottie LeMaire of Kaplan, Malcolm Willis and his wife, Nancy of Collins, MS, Terry Willis and his wife, Lupe of El Centro, CA, and Ricky Willis and his wife, Michelle of Grant, LA; one daughter, Tammy and her husband, Jamie Gaspard of Kaplan. Patsy was MawMaw to nine grandchildren, Sydnee Gaspard, Chad Willis, Brittney Walker, Colin Willis, Candace Willis, Heather Achord, Jamie Burke, Tyler Disatell and Ricky Willis Jr.; 22 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Patsy is the oldest of nine siblings, Mildred and her husband, Terry Langley, Dorothy McGee, Elroy Ray and his wife, Billie, Darlene Ray, and Sandra and her husband, Jason Pearce all of Oakdale, LA, Donald Maricle and his wife, Patty of Massillon, OH, and Barbara Newman of Longville, LA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Freddie LeMaire, Jr.; parents, Elroe and Eda Lois Ray; and one brother, Bobby Maricle.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the LeMaire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.