Ravis James Mouton

Our loved one has passed to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on January 30, 2021. Ravis was born in Abbeville to his parents Gertie Stelly and Wilson Mouton on April 29, 1940.

Ravis loved gardening, hunting and racing horses. He taught his sons mechanics and how to weld and enjoyed riding his grandkids on his 4-wheeler. Ravis’ most cherished times were with his family. He will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include his children, Kevin Mouton (Kellie), Timothy Mouton (Sheila) and daughter Shelly Mouton (Max). Brothers include Nolan (Jane) and Donald (Pat) Mouton. Sisters include Saybie P. Suire (Cliff) and Patty M. Dupuis (Ollie). He was godfather to Debby Dean and Byron Mouton.

He was pre-deceased by daughter Marilyn Mouton, a son Darren L. Mouton and a brother Daniel Mouton.

His beloved grandchildren are Tory Mouton, Kollin Mouton, Kaleb Mouton, Devon Mouton, Joseph Mouton, Jacob Mouton, Jennifer Mouton, Brooke Mouton, Nichole St. Julien, Alexis Trahan, Haylie Smith and Eva Figueroa.

Loved ones include a number of nieces, nephews and caregivers, Lacie Moulton, Carrie Johnson, Alma LaBerta and Abby Benoit.

Ravis has 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.

We give thanks and appreciation to Linda Chimelac, mother of his children and caregiver. Vermilion Health Care Center and Bridgeway Hospice.

Burial will be at St. Paul cemetery. No services will be held and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date as per his wishes.