July 18, 1934 ~ January 2, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Raywood Louis Dubois, Sr., 85, who died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at The Carpenter House of St. Joseph Hospice. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Phillip Smith, Blake Smith, Kyle Dubois, Josh Dubois, Michael Cessac and Brent Romero. Honorary pallbearer will be Ethan Cessac.

Raywood is survived by his two sons, Randal Dubois and his wife Cindy, and Louis Dubois and his wife Melissa; three daughters, Maxine Kasperski and her husband Henrik, Charlotte Smith and her husband Raymond, and Edith Libersat and her husband John; twelve grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Marie Romero Dubois; parents, Theophile Dubois and the former Ida Hulin; brothers, Minos Dubois, Douglas Dubois and Issac Dubois; and sisters, Amy LeBlanc and Quita Young.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

