ERATH — Funeral Services for Mr. Reno Joseph Duplantis, 83, were held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00PM with Father Metrejean officiating.

Visitation was held at David Funeral Home in Erath on May 18, 2020 from 9:00AM until time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00 AM.

A native of Erath, Mr. Reno passed away on May 16, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. In his younger days he was a quarter horse owner and enjoyed horse racing throughout his life.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margie Romero Duplantis; his sons, Glen Duplantis and his wife Anne of Erath, Jody Duplantis of Erath, and Cory Duplantis and his wife Britlyn of Broussard; his sisters, Margie Romero and Shirley Choate; his grandchildren, Ashley Duplantis, Scott Duplantis, Christopher Duplantis, Natasha Menard, Cory Duplantis Jr., Mollie Grace Duplantis, Mary-Catherine Duplantis, and Manon-Cate Duplantis; and his five great-grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers are Tommy LeBlanc, Bradley Baudoin, Russell Suire, Gerald Libersat, Alvin Benoit and Wayne Choate.

He is preceded in death by his parents Odeus Duplantis and Etta Landry; his son Reno Joseph Duplantis Jr.; his sister, Joyce Duplantis; his brother, Leo Duplantis; and his granddaughter, Amanda Claire Duplantis.

David Funeral Home of Erath 209 East Putnam St. (337) 937-0405 was in charge of the arrangements.