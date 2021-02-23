ERATH — Memorial Services for Mr. Richard P. Weekly will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00PM.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1:00PM until time of services.

Mr. Richard Paul Weekly passed away at his residence, surrounded by loved ones, on February 11, 2011, in his 76th year. He was born in Orleans parish to Frank and Frances Buffani Weekly. His early life was spent working in the shrimp industry with his father. He then travelled the world with the military, reaching Korea, Thailand, and Japan, before settling back down in southern Louisiana and spending the rest of his working life in the oil industry. He loved watching martial arts movies and football, cooking, and spending time with the large family he helped raise, with his former spouse, Karen Day.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Ronnie Trahan; his mother-in-law, Catherine; his brother, Alvin; his three sisters, Margaret, Jane, and Rose.

He is survived by his brother, James; his former spouse; all six children, Richard, Cathy Trahan, Anthony(Christy), Matthew, Erika, Colleen Belleau(Brian); many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his extended family of Irishmen from north of the mason dixon. He was a good man and will be greatly missed.

