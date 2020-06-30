ABBEVILLE – A Memorial Service for Mrs. Robin Mire Watson, 56, will be held at 3:00PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at David Funeral Chapel of Abbeville with Deacon Bill Vincent officiating.

The family will have a gathering of friends and family from 10:00AM until the time of the services.

A native Lafayette and a resident of Arnaudville, Mrs. Watson died at 4:13PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Oschner Medical Center of Jefferson.

She is survived by her companion of many years, Wendell Baudoin of Arnaudville; a son, Lionel Langley and his fiancé Andrea Guzman of Morgan City; a daughter, Toshia Loignon of Lafayette; two brothers, Alfred Mire and Hubert J. Mire, Jr.; two sisters, Margaret Domingue and Sheila LeMaire; five grandchildren, Brailyn Richard, Brianne LeMaire, Britlyn Martin, Brian Harris, and Brooklyn Harris; and two god children, Chevas Noel and Ronnie Angelle.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert J. Mire, Sr. and Shirley Angelle Mire; and a brother, Brian Keith Mire.

David Funeral Home of Abbeville will be handling the arrangements.