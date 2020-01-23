ABBEVILLE – Homegoing Services will be held for Ruth Elaine Huntly Brown on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Kinchen Funeral Home.

Private visitation for immediate family members will be from 8:00 – 9:00 A.M. and will continue with public visitation with closed casket until time of service.

Ruth H. Brown (62), passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She leaves to cherish many memories her husband, Leonard Brown Sr. of Abbeville, LA.; her children, Kenwin Huntly (Deshera) and their children Chaston and Chandler Huntly of Lexington, South Carolina; Kercia Huntly and her children Donathan (Senika) Denver and DaKodi Comeaux of Abbeville, LA; Kodd Huntly and his daughter Kodd’lesha Greene of Abbeville, LA; one sister, Carol Lynn Huntly Ozenne, her two daughters, Shellie Collins (Malcom) of Abbeville, LA, Shlae Huntly of Abbeville, LA; her father, Lloyd Huntly (Sandra) of Abbeville, LA; two step-sons, Leonard Brown Jr. (Karen) of New Iberia and their children, Jamelle Vital, Paige B. Moreaux (Derrick), Leonard Brown III and Naijah Brown all of New Iberia, LA; Terry Brown Sr. (Denise) of New Iberia and their children, Terry Brown Jr, Tori Brown, Ma’Kinzie Brown of New Iberiaand An’Dru Simon of Carencro, LA; four great-nephews, DeMarcus and Dominique Collins, Karson and Karter Huntly of Abbeville, LA; one great-niece, DeJeann Mariah Collins. A special great-grandchild, LeJayden, five great-grandchildren, Alayiya Brown, Deriona Moreaux, Payten Moreaux, Torionia Brown and Kameron Brown all of New Iberia; one great-great nephew, Grayson Griffin, sister-in-law Mary Del Williams (Roy) of New Iberia; great uncle, Minor Wright (Uncle Bus) OF Abbeville, LA; and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Althea Green Huntly, brother-in-law, Tracy Ozenne, god-parents, Sam Greene (Brownie) and Geraldine Bernard (Jeri), mother and father-in-law, Elsie and Louis Brown.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Spencer and her staff at Iberia Medical Center and Kinchen Funeral Home and staff.

