Sister Germaine Lauzon, O. Carm., a Sister of Mount Carmel, died February 16, 2021 at Chateau de Notre Dame, New Orleans, LA.

She was 85 years old, and in the 67th year of her religious profession.

Sister Germaine, born Marie Germaine Huguette Lauzon, was born on Nov. 20, 1935 in Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada to Gilbert Lauzon and Leopoldine Giroux, both of Hawkesbury, Ontario, Canada.

She entered the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, Canada in 1952. She transferred to the Congregation of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in 1979. Sister celebrated her 60th Jubilee in 2014. Sister Germaine graduated from Sacred Heart Convent in Hawkesbury, Ontario Canada. She went on to St. Joseph, St. Mary Dominican College where she received a B.S. in Education.

At Incarnate Word College in San Antonio, TX she received her master’s degree in religious studies. She did post graduate work in theology at Tulane University, New Orleans, LA and in Library Science at University of Southwestern Louisiana, Lafayette, LA. Sister taught in Haverhill, MA and in Kaplan, Church Point, Lafayette, Abbeville, and Thibodaux, LA.

She served as principal at Maltrait Memorial School in Kaplan, LA and Assistant Principal at Cathedral-Carmel Elementary School in Lafayette, LA. At Cathedral-Carmel Sister served as Religion Department Chair, French Department Chair and Curriculum Department Chair. For the Diocese of Lafayette she wrote Diocesan Guidelines and Policy for Sacramental Programs, Worship and Liturgy, was a diocesan consultant for Sadlier Company and chaired the Diocesan Evaluation of Cathedral-Carmel. At Mount Carmel Elementary in Abbeville, LA Sister served as Religion Department Chair and served on the Curriculum Committee. In 2003 she became Assistant Archivist for the congregation.

Sister Germaine was preceded in death by her parents, her step-mother, Gloria Gauthier Lauzon, her adoptive parents (aunt and uncle) Germaine Giroux and Charles Emile Fauteux and her sister, Madeleine Ladouceur.

She is survived by two brothers, Maurice Fauteux from Quebec, Canada and Alphonse Fauteux from Ontario, Canada, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 6666 Spanish Fort Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70124. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in St. Louis #3 Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Jacob Schoen and Son Funeral Home.

To sign the family guestbook, please visit www.schoenfh.com.