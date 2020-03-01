Dec. 29, 1945- Jan. 24, 2020

Starlynn “Star” Burleigh DeBlanc, 74, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 12:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital after a brief illness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, father, Albert H. Burleigh and mother, Gladys Voorhies Burleigh.

Star always considered herself an Air Force brat, having traveled the world with her parents. She graduated high school at Wheelus Air Force Base in Tripoli, Lybia, attending USL in Lafayette, La.

Star was a retired business owner, having owned Star True Value Hardware in Abbeville, La.

Star was a dedicated, caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her husband and best friend, Louis J. DeBlanc; son, Jerrell Horaist; daughter-in-law, Jackie Horaist; grandson, Andrew Horaist; and brother, Brent Burleigh.

Star was an avid swimmer and reader of books.

She was always willing to learn about outer space, medicine and willing to help others, therefore she donated her