On Friday, May 8, 2020 Timothy J. Baudoin passed away peacefully at home at the age of 54.

He was a loving, devoted, selfless, hardworking husband, father, grandfather (Pop), brother, uncle (Pim) and friend. He was blessed with a second chance at life in 2002 with a heart transplant, from a very selfless young man, Marshall Montet. He was a heroic firefighter fighter from Abbeville Fire Department for 25 years and a talented carpenter. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His legacy will forever live on. Our comfort comes in knowing he is finally at peace.

He leaves his memory to his devoted wife of 36 years, Martina Primeaux Baudoin; two daughters, Sydney K. Baudoin and Amber N. Baudoin; three grandchildren, Landon Berryhill, Casey Blanchard, and Kohen Trahan; five siblings, Corrie Alexander, Tamara Baudoin, Boyd Baudoin, Kimberly Fabre and Keith Baudoin. Timothy is also survived by several godchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Minos and Joann; brother Marty Baudoin; paternal grandparents Emile, maternal grandparents Alicia Baudoin and Joe and Mildred Abbott, several uncles, aunts and cousins.

