July 12, 1982 ~ May 13, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Todd James Hebert, 37, who died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon William “Billy” Vincent officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Kyle Choate, Casey Sonnier, Joshua Hebert, Patrick LeMaire, Corey Touchet and Brock Touchet. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Landon Choate, Cain Hebert and Chris LeMaire.

Todd will always be remembered for his kind and loving heart. His passions in life included fishing. By trade he was a skilled carpenter.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Hebert Choate; step-father, Donald W. Choate; godparents, Carol Richard and Elizabeth Bourque Dore; step-sisters, Denaise Choate and Donna Choate Touchet; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles “Pee Wee” Richard; maternal grandparents, Louis Hebert and Betty Broussard Hebert; paternal grandmother, Elcina Bergeaux Richard; and paternal grandfather, Antoine Roy Richard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.