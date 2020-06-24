ERATH – Funeral service for Trisha Michelle LaGrange Landry, 46 will be held in David Funeral Home of Erath on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Dick Menard officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of services, with a Rosary recited at 11:00 AM.

Trisha was a resident of Erath, she loved dancing, shopping, and spending time with family and friends, but she will be best remembered for her love of people, and her gift giving, Trisha passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 this is her first heavenly father’s day with her dad.

Survivors include her mother Nelona R. and her husband W.L. Davis: two sisters Melissa and her husband Trent Jabbia, and Suzanne and her husband Nick Inzerella; her brother W.L. “Dub” Jr. and his wife Tarrah Davis; her nieces and nephews Ashley, Amber, Zane, Allison, Alex, Kennedi, William, Chloe, and Kenzie; great nephew Jayden.

She was preceded in death by her father Michael LaGrange.

