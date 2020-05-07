Verian Ann Broussad Bertrand

July 13, 1946 ~ May 5, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A private graveside service will be held honoring the life of Verian Ann Broussard Bertrand, 73, who died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Verian is survived by her two sons, Shannon Bertrand and his wife, Sandra, and Shyle Bertrand and his wife, Jami; five grandchildren, Hali Bertrand, Konner Bertrand, Kade Bertrand, Emeral Guidry and Brandi Hebert; and two great granddaughters, Abbie Claire Bourque and Mila Vallot; and brother, Carl Broussard and his wife, Sandra.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Broussard and the former Velma LeBlanc; sister, Juanita LeBlanc; and an infant son, Aaron Shane Bertrand.

