Vernise Harrington “Maw”

October 8, 1931 ~ March 10, 2021

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Vernise “Maw” Harrington, 89, who died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery with Deacon Bryan Istre officiating the services.

She is survived by her two daughters, Diana Meaux and her husband, Donald of Kaplan and Kathy Harrington and her companion, Keith Hargrave of Kaplan; her five grandchildren, Kirk Meaux of Kaplan, Angela Broussard of Kaplan, Brady Meaux of Lafayette, Kyle Harrington of Kaplan and Kyla Guidry of Kaplan; her eight great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Harrington; her parents, Duplesie Vincent and the former Louise Boudreaux; and her three brothers, Wildes Vincent, Darice Vincent and Maxie Vincent.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 8:00 AM until the time of the services at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan.