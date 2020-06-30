ERATH – Funeral Services Mrs. Wanda Mergist Melebeck, 92, will be held at 3:00PM on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at David Funeral Chapel of Erath with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held at David Funeral Home of Erath on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 beginning at 10:00AM until the time of the service, with a recitation of the rosary at 1:00PM.

A native and resident of Erath, Mrs. Melebeck died at 9:25AM on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived by a son, Charlie Dubois and Phyllis of Erath; a daughter, Mary and her husband Michael Thibeaux, Sr. of Erath; a brother, Donald Mergist; a sister, Eoldia Peltier; nine grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Dubois, Sr.; her parents, Bellus Mergist, Sr. and Eugenie Hebert Mergist; a son, Edward Dubois, Jr.; four brothers, Bill Mergist, John Mergist, Douglas Mergist, and Bellus Mergist, Jr.; and a sister, Dorothy Mergist.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jerome Mergist, Eddie Thibeaux, Toby Mergist, Larry Broussard, Luke Dubois, and Charlie Dubois.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Michael Thibeaux, Jr., Darren Dubois, and Andy LaPrete.

