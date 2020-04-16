November 19, 1957 ~ April 14, 2020

COW ISLAND — Graveside services will be held honoring the life of Wendell Dale Suire, 62, who died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Mary Nell Gaspard Suire; three stepchildren, Denise and her husband, Stoney Broussard of Forked Island, Rayburn Mouton and his wife, Sue of Rifle, CO, and D.J. Mouton and his wife, Kaysie of Maurice; one brother, Weston Suire and his wife, Cheryl of Kaplan; one sister, Ruby Stoute and her husband, Jr.; seven grandchildren, Tyra, Ashtin, Austin, Trevor, Hunter, Drake, and Hayes; and three great grandchildren, R.J., Violet, and Emorie.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estha Suire and the former Marie Touchet; and one sister, Mary Dartez.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276. Condolences may be sent to the Suire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.