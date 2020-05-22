DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Wilbert Joseph Dore’, age 85, at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will take place on Saturday at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church from 9:30 am until time of service with a Rosary at 10:00 am.

A native of Avery Island and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Dore’ passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence.

Mr. Dore’ served his country honorably in the US Army. He was employed in the oilfield and lumberyard industry before serving as Sambassador for Good Sam Camping Club for many years.

Mr. Dore’ was an avid fisherman, fishing many area rodeos and was the “Captain” of the Captain Will.

He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Gail D. Boutin and husband Randall of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Randall Boutin, II and wife Candace and Jamie Dore’; nine great grandchildren, Gage Boutin; Landon Carlson; McKayla Neilson; Evan Boutin; Robert “RJ” Neilson, Jr.; Saige Falcon; Carter Jumonville; Braxton Boutin and Bentley Hall.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Cordry Campbell Dore’; one son, Johnny Lawrence Dore’; parents, Cleus L. and Lucille Meaux Dore’ and one brother, Wilton L. Dore’.

Pallbearers will be Randall Boutin; Randall Boutin, II; Saige Falcon, Landon Carlson, Gage Boutin and Evan Boutin.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robert “RJ’ Neilson, Jr. Braxton Boutin and Larry Dore.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, especially, Seth Porsche, TeKeasha White, Deacon Davis and Steve Landry for all of the care and compassion.

