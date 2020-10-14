January 6, 1945 ~ October 10, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Wilfred Lee Broussard, 75, who died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at St. Agnes Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He will be laid to rest at a later date. Deacon Frank Cormier will officiate the service. Honorary pallbearers will be Brent Broussard, Chase Romero and Jack Toups.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julie Gayle Broussard; two sons, Chet M. Broussard and his wife Frances, and Brodie J. Broussard; daughter, Stacy Byler and her husband, Tommy; grandchildren, Whitney B. Armentor and her husband, Nick, Grace Byler, Britt Byler, Lily Byler, Blayklie Broussard and Kodie Broussard; great grandchildren, Ellie Armentor and Ezra Armentor; and brother, Jeff Broussard and his wife, Sam.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Murphy J. Broussard and the former Rita Begnaud; and brothers, Gerald J. Broussard and Mark M. Broussard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of service. A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 AM.

The Broussard family would like to thank the staff of Lamm Hospice for the excellent care they provided. A special thank you to brother-in-law, Jude Lege for the loving care and compassion he showed.

