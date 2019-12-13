June 2, 1927 ~ December 12, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of William W. “Bill” Guidry, Jr. 92, who died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Father Donald Bernard officiating the services.

Bill loved spending time with his family, friends, and his cattle in Cankton.

Bill is survived by his sons, William W. “Toddy” Guidry III of Lafayette and Marcus Guidry (Jill) of Lafayette; daughters, Alyce Guidry Coppinger of Abbeville and Marcelle Guidry of Abbeville; sister, Dolores Bryan; and three grandchildren, Marcus Guidry Jr., Carmen Guidry and Zachary Guidry.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Broussard Guidry; parents, William W. Guidry, Sr. and the former Anna Courtney; daughter-in-law, Chris S. Guidry; and brother-in-law, Arthur H. Bryan.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to his caregivers Yvette Sams, Cassie Roy and Dianne Harrison.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.