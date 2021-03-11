Breaux Bridge downs Erath

BREAUX BRIDGE - The Erath Bobcats dropped a 5-2 game to Breaux Bridge on the road on Tuesday.

Erath got behind 4-0 after three innings. The Bobcats finally got on the scoreboard with two runs in the fourth frame.

Coy Broussard singled and Saige Suire doubled Broussard for one run.

The Bobcats executed a double steal when Saige Suire went to third base and Jakob SanFlippo went to second.

Saige would score on Ethan SanFlippo ground out that made it a 4-2 game.

Coy Broussard led things off on the hill for Erath. The right-hander allowed four hits and four runs over three innings, striking out three. Thomas Collins threw three innings in relief.

Collins, Broussard, Trevor Huval, and Sage Suire each managed one hit to lead Erath.

Church Point...7

Kaplan...............4

The Kaplan Pirates saw their seven-game winning streak end, falling to Church Point 7-4 on the road.

Church Point outhit Kaplan 11-9 and the Pirates committed three errors.

Bronson Simon led KHS by going 3-for-3 and an RBI. Reece Hardee had two hits.

With a hit for KHS were Peyton Ford, Reece Guidry, Grant Campbell and Logan Hebert.

Grant Stelly pitched four complete innings for Kaplan and gave up seven earned runs. Ford fired the final two and struck out five.