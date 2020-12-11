Eagles on the verge

In order for the No. 2 VC Eagles to play for the school’s third state title, they have to beat a team that has won six state titles, including last year’s Division IV state title.

No. 3 Ouachita Christian Eagles (8-1) travels to Abbeville to battle the No. 2 Eagles in the semifinal game. The winner heads to the Division IV state finals. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.

While VC may be the higher seed, Ouachita Christian will be a tough opponent because of their talent.

As a team, the OC Eagles average 226 yards on the ground and 144 in the air.

Running the offense for Ouachita Christian is quarterback Hunter Herring, who committed to the UL Cajuns.

Herring is the complete package, which is why the state sportswriter named him the Class 1A State MVP last year.

He is putting up the same type of numbers as last year.

His 6-foot-5, 210-pound frame makes it easy for him to see over his 6-foot-1, 224-pound average offensive line.

Herring has thrown for 975 yards on the year and completed more than 50 percent of his passes (70 out of 135 passes, 7 TDs) in nine games.

He comes into the game, averaging just over 130 yards a game rushing. He has rushed for more than 200 yards in a game twice this year. He scored 22 TDs, including two games that he scored a total of 11 touchdowns.

“You watch him (Herring) on film, and his intensity and running style jumps out at you,” said VC head coach Broc Prejean. “He is 6-foot-5 and runs with the pad level of a 5 foot, 10-inch bowling ball. He is always looking to initiate contact and does a good job going north to south as a runner.”

Ouachita head coach Steven Fitzhugh said Herring is not their entire offense.

“We have multiple weapons,” Fitzhugh said.

When Herring is not running with the pigskin, then tailback Dillon Dougan (5-11, 220) may be. Dougan has rushed for 745 yards on 114 carries this season.

Ouachita’s leading receiver is 6-foot, 3 inches tall Tristan Wiley. He has 30 catches for 549 yards.

On offense, Ouachita is blessed with athletes at skilled positions. But the position that goes unnoticed by the fans is Ouachita Christian’s offensive line. The O-Line is 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, 5-11 and 5-11. One of OC Eagles’ lineman is 6-3 and weighs 265 pounds.

“We have a lot of size upfront,” said Fitzhugh. “Last year, most of our linemen were only sophomores, so they have playoff experience.”

Ouachita Christian’s offensive line caught the attention of Prejean.

“I think the offensive line is where the game has the potential to be won or lost,” added Prejean. “They want to run it, and their offensive line has a ton of pride in how they conduct their business. We have a tough night ahead of us going against those guys. We know our guys are going to relish the opportunity to battle with an opponent we have a ton of respect for.”

The winner of tonight’s game plays No. 1 Calvary Baptist./No, 5 Southern Lab winner in the state finals.