Erath High Football coach reacts to canceling the rest of the season

On Thursday morning, Erath High Head Football Coach Eric LeBlanc had to tell his football players something he dreaded telling them.

At 10:30 a.m., he and other coaches gathered with EHS players to tell them that their football season was over because of COVID-19.

“I never had a tougher or more emotional conversation with the team,” said LeBlanc. “It was the right decision for everyone involved, but I still can’t help feel terrible for our seniors.”

The Bobcats were scheduled to play Crowley on Friday and then end the season against Abbeville. The Bobcats were still in the hunt to make the playoffs if they won their final two games.

On Wednesday, the school learned that seven people who attend or work at the school had tested positive for COVID-19. There were 95 people (students and staff members) who were also quarantined for 14 days because they contacted some of the seven positive COVID cases.

The next day, most football players learned they came in contact with someone who had COVID. Because of that, the team had to be quarantined for 14 days. There are only two weeks left in the season.

On Thursday, Erath High students and faculty learned students will now be attending class on Google Classroom for the final six days before the Thanksgiving break.

It was not known on Thursday if Crowley had found a new game on Friday. Abbeville High picked up a game and will play Berwick next Friday.