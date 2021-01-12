Erath native Elijah declares for NFL draft

Former Erath High running back Elijah Mitchell announced Sunday he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

If he is drafted, he would be the first Erath High gradaute to be drafted. No Erath High graduate has also played in the NFL.

The website, Walterfootball.com, has Mitchell ranked as No. 16 running back in the draft.

Mitchell is a fourth-year senior from Erath High. He made his announcement on Twitter Page and did not forget the community that raised.

“From the small town of Erath, to the bright lights of Cajun Field, the outpouring of love and support from Ragin’ Cajun fans has been nothing but elite over the past four years,” Mitchell posted on Twitter.

“The memories I have made with my teammates,” Mitchell added, “will be something I will take forward with me forever.”

A Senior Bowl invitee, Mitchell opted to turn pro rather than use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all FBS players because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously said he would discuss the matter with family, and wrote on Twitter he decided after “much thought, prayer and consideration.”

Mitchell ran for a season-high 164 yards and two touchdowns including the game-winner in overtime during a victory in September at Georgia State, and had 127 yards and a TD on 19 carries en route to winning MVP honors in UL’s Dec. 26 First Responder Bowl win over UTSA.

The All-Sun Belt Conference pick rushed 527 times for 3,267 yards and 41 touchdowns in 42 games over four seasons, including 878 yards and eight TDs over 10 games in 2020 and a career-high 1,147 yards and 16 TDs over 14 games in 2019.