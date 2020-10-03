Erath whips Morgan City

MORGAN CITY - The Erath Bobcats had an easy time Friday against the Morgan City Tigers.

The Bobcats scored 27 points in the first half and cruised to a 55-6 victory.

The Bobcats had 549 yards of total offense. They ran for 217 yards and they threw for 292 yards.

Making his high school debut at quarterback was Gabe Primeaux, who completed seven of 13 passes for 151 yards. Freshman QB Lynkon Romero also got to see playing time. He completed three of four passes for 81 yards and a score.

Trent Bristo had 19 carries for 170 yards and scored a touchdown for EHS.

Six different Bobcats had receptions.

Austin Hebert led with three for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bobcats’ defense only allowed 114 yards. Morgan City rushed for 37 yards and threw for 77.

In the first quarter, Erath learned it could throw against Morgan City. At the 6:58 mark, Primeaux completed an 18 yard TD pass to Landon Toups for Erath’s first score.

Six minutes later, Erath was back in the end zone when Bristo had a 6 yard run.

Dylan Duhon kicked seven out of eight extra points for EHS.

Primeaux threw a 15 yard pass to Coy Broussard and Logan LeMaire scored on a 1-yard run to make it 27-0 at halftime.

Erath MCHS

First Downs 23 4

Rushing yards 317 37

Passing yards 232 77

Total offense 549 114

PA-C-HI 19-10-1 18-7-2

Score By Quarters

Erath 14 13 14 14 -- 55

MCHS 0 0 6 0 -- 6

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

Erath: Gabe Primeaux 18-yard pass to Landon Toups. (Dylan Duhon kick) 6:58

Erath: Trent Bristo 6-yard run. (Duhon kick) 1:17

2nd Quarter

Erath: Primeaux 15-yard pass to Coy Broussard. (Kick failed) 8:31

Erath: Logan Lemaire 1-yard run. (Duhon kick) 3:28

3rd Quarter

Erath: Primeaux 9-yard pass to Austin Hebert (Duhon kick) 7:18

Morgan City: Ethan Blanco 60-yard pass to Logan Linston (Pass failed) 5:53

Erath: Primeaux 39-yard pass to Hebert (Duhon kick) 4:20

4th Quarter

Erath: Lynkon Romero 41-yard pass to Christen Migues (Duhon kick) 10:06

Erath: Blake Dautreuil 10-yard run (Duhon kick) 5:47

Individuals

Erath rushing:

Trent Bristo, 19-170 yds., 1 TD; Gabe Primeaux, 8-59 yds.; Chase Broussard, 6-28 yds.; Christian Pillette, 2-27 yds.; Lynkon Romero, 2-22 yds; Blake Dautreuil, 1-10 yds., 1 TD; Logan Lemaire, 1-1 yd., 1 TD.

Passing

Gabe Primeaux: 7 completed, 15 attempted, 1 intercepted, 151 yards, 4 TDs Lynkon Romero: 3 completed, 4 attempted, 81 yards, 1 TD

Receiving

David Richard: 2-62 yds; Christen Migues, 2-61 yds., 1 TD; Austin Hebert, 3-56 yds., 2 TDs; Nate Touchet, 1-20 yds.; Landon Toups, 1-18 yds., 1 TD; Coy Broussard: 1-15 yds., 1 TD