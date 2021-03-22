Lege throws no-hitter for Vermilion Catholic Eagles

After using six pitchers in VC’s 13-3 loss to Welsh two days earlier, the Eagles only used one pitcher Thursday night against Plaquemine and won.

Drew Lege threw all seven innings and struck out 13 and did not allow a hit in VC’s 7-2 win.

Lege improves to 3-0 on the hill.

Two nights earlier, VC’s six pitchers surrendered 13 hits against Welsh

On Thursday, VC did not get on the scoreboard until the fourth inning. Lege led off the inning with a walk, and he would later score.

Matthew Derouen and Jacques Hulin had back-to-back singles that scored a run.

The Eagles put four more runs on the scoreboard in the fifth frame.

Alec Brossard led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Mikie Bazar singled. With two runners on base, Saul Dartez and Lege had back-to-back singles that scored two runs.

VC added two insurance runs in the sixth inning, Joshua Sagrera singled and would later score. Rhett Taylor singled, and he also scored in the same inning.

Sagrera had one hit and knocked in three runs in the game.

Jacques Hulin had a single and knocked in two runs.