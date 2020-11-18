Article Image Alt Text

Photo from ragincajuns.com

LOUISIANA FOOTBALL VS. CENTRAL ARKANSAS CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 CONCERNS

Wed, 11/18/2020 - 12:18pm
Ragin’ Cajuns were set to host Bears for home finale on Saturday, Nov. 21

LAFAYETTE – No. 24 Louisiana Football’s home finale against Central Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 21, has been canceled due to COVID-19 positive tests and contract tracing within the program.
The Ragin’ Cajuns did not hold practice Tuesday, Nov. 17, and will attempt to resume normal operations on Saturday, Nov. 21.
A total of 33 student-athletes are in the program’s COVID-19 safety protocol, which is a combination of contact tracing, isolation, quarantine and recovering cases.
“We are disappointed we will be unable to play Central Arkansas on Saturday,” said Director of Athletics Bryan Maggard. “We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to occur. The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is always the primary focus.”
Louisiana’s next game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, at ULM, with a 2 p.m. kickoff on ESPN3. Changes to the football schedule will be communicated by the Department of Athletics, if necessary.
“We appreciate our tremendous medical staff and athletic trainers working closely with our football program in order to best navigate this situation,” said head coach Billy Napier. “There has been an unfortunate uptick in coronavirus cases around the country, especially in football programs, and now more than ever, we must remain committed to being safe, following proper protocols and mitigating further spread of the virus.”
Season ticket holders will be given the opportunity to redeem single-game tickets to a home men’s or women’s basketball game of their choosing, based on availability. Requests will be allocated based on the number of football season tickets in the account.

