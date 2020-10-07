MISSOURI AT LSU GAME MOVED TO COLUMBIA DUE TO HURRICANE DELTA

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Missouri at LSU football game scheduled for Saturday night in Baton Rouge has been moved to Columbia, Missouri due to Hurricane Delta, it was announced Wednesday.

The game will kick off at 11 am CT on Saturday on an ESPN platform to be announced.

“Due to the pending impact of Hurricane Delta on Louisiana and the surrounding area, it is in the best interest for the safety of everyone involved to move the game to Columbia,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “It was critical to relocate the game to an SEC campus where SEC COVID-19 management protocols are in place and readily applied. I appreciate the cooperation of the schools who are working closely to make the appropriate operational adjustments in order to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes while accommodating this change in the schedule.”

The SEC continues to monitor the path of Hurricane Delta and remains in communication with member schools to evaluate its potential impact on other athletic events this week.

Statement from LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward

“While we are disappointed to not play in Tiger Stadium this weekend, Hurricane Delta’s current path and the need to play in a venue with SEC COVID-19 protocols in place made this change an absolute necessity. I want to thank Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk for accommodating this on such short notice and Commissioner Sankey for his continued leadership of our conference. I also want to thank those in other cities and venues who reached out to assist, including Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and his staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those in the path of this dangerous storm. Be safe.”