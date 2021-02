MAKING HISTORY - The North Vermilion Girls Soccer Team won its first playoff game on Friday, beating Kenner Discovery Health Science 6-2. Ashlyn Duhon scored two goals in the first half, while Kylie Gaspard made the laat goal on a penalty kick. Others with goals were Amaly Smith, Cayla Carney, and Emily Watson. NV travels to Thibodaux to play No. 5 E.D. White on Tuesday.