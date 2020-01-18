Article Image Alt Text

Two Vermilion Parish schools receive 34 total applicants for head football jobs

Sat, 01/18/2020 - 11:56am
22 have applied for VC job, 12 at Gueydan

There are two head football coaching jobs available in Vermilion Parish.
VC and Gueydan are looking for head coaches. The two schools have a combined 34 applications to select from, thus far.
VC will continue to take applicatons for the next couple of months. As of Friday, 22 applicants have been received. One is from Oregon and two are from Mississippi.
On the west end of the parish, there is also a lot of intertest in the Gueydan High football coaching job.
According to Gueydan Principal Brandy Broussard, there are 12 applicants with still three days remaining until the position is closed.
The position closes on Jan. 22 and a new head coach could be named as early as Jan. 24.

