VC takes care of business against Abbeville

While he may not have had the flashy stats of some of his Vermilion Catholic teammates, Josh Sagrera’s efforts Friday night in the Eagles’ 40-21 non-district win over Abbeville was almost a perfect capsule of how the Eagles played as a team.

Sagrera rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown, caught three passes for 15 yards and had a sack on defense as the Eagles turned a team effort in beating the Wildcats.

“The first half was a little slow for me, but I was able to find the holes the line opened for me in the second half,” Sagrera said. “The touchdown was good. The line opened up a big hole for me, and I could get past the linebacker and into the endzone.”

And the sack on defense was just at good for him - even if it did cause just a little bit of discomfort.

“I was able to get that sack early in the game, and it knocked the wind out of me, but I was able to get it an get back into the game and make a couple more tackles.”

For Sagrera and the rest of the Eagles, just getting to Friday’s game and playing football was a great relief after going through spring and summer of questions on whether they would play at all.

“After everything that happened and not knowing if we were even going to play this year, to come out here and play and get this W was more than I could ask for,” Sagrera said. “To be out here, playing with my brothers is all I could hope for.”

As for the game, the Eagles matched the slow start from Sagrera and needed about a quarter and a half before getting things going against a Wildcat team that was determined to make them pay for every yard and every score.

For VC (1-0), quarterback Drew Lege threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns, Mike Bazar also threw a touchdown pass and Saul Dartez caught seven passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles pulled away from Abbeville High with three second-quarter touchdowns, including two about 20 seconds apart after a gutsy onside kick recovery after taking a 14-7 lead led to a quick score and a 20-7 advantage with just over four minutes left before halftime.

“We saw something we liked on the first one, and we hoped it would be there on the second one,” said VC head coach Broc Prejean. “Coach Cory (Brody) had a great game-plan for our kickoffs, and it grabbed a little momentum for us. It was big.”

Prejean’s first win as a head coach was sweet and a long-time in coming.

“It was a great team win,” the first-year coach said. “The players and coach showed up to tonight. We knew that Abbeville was going to be a tough opponent. They showed it in their scrimmage, and we knew that they had athletes all over the field. They are a tough team to face. We hit a few plays tonight, and that was the difference.”

Sentiments echoed by first-year Abbeville coach Roderick Moy.

“We moved the ball, we just couldn’t finish drives, and that was the difference in the game,” Moy said. “We always say four of five football plays can be the difference in the game. Those four or five plays go our way, and it could be a 40-40 ball game. We were prepared for a shoot out, but we didn’t do our part.”

But what Abbeville (0-1) did, they did well.

Blake Saddler had 115 yards and two scores rushing the ball and Jaidyn O’Brien threw for 97 yards and a touchdown but also had two interceptions.

Still, it was a good effort, even if it came up short.

“I’m proud of them,” Moy said. “They didn’t quit on me. We came out and answered the ball. VC was just the better team tonight.”

Travin Moore Jr. led VC in rushing with nine carries for 42 yards and a TD. Ashton Belaire had six carries for 30, while Thomas Bellaire had four carries for 20 yards.

Reginald Henderson had four carries for 66 yards for AHS.

Abbeville’s top receivers were Jacorlin Davis (3-43) and Garrick Scott (3-35- TD).